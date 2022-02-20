Business people

Matt Bracey was awarded Outstanding Performance: Shining Star; and Greg Dunn, Outstanding Performance: Over the Moon as fourth quarter winners for the Above & Beyond program for Fort Wayne Newspapers.

Michael Moody joined Primary Engineering Inc. as a Revit design tech; and Isaac Landstoffer, mechanical engineer.

Paulding Putnam Electric Cooperative lineworkers Jordan Mohler, Garrett Gerdeman and Terry Minic recently graduated from the Central Ohio Lineworker Training program. All three men moved from apprentice to official linemen status.

Maggie Gayton joined Alderfer Bergen & Co. in Warsaw as a client relations specialist; and Will Day, a planning assistant with the company, is now a chartered financial consultant.

Megan Geisleman was appointed to the role of leadership development candidate at Trelleborg Sealing Solutions; and Jeff Hook was hired as quality manager supply chain management Americas.

Danielle Strickland joined the Asher Agency as a junior web developer.