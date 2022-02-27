Business people

Jon Zolnik was hired as the treasury management sales manager of Premier Bank's Fort Wayne market.

Donna Evans is the new concierge/administrative support staff at the Northeast Indiana Innovation Center; Anne Marie Labenberg, operations manager for the Community Navigator Pilot Program; and Rosalina Perez, WEOC WBC program manager. Jami Thomas was promoted to business development manager.

Gabrielle Rahrig was appointed servicePLUS buyer & planner for Trelleborg Sealing Solutions.

New Lutheran Health Physicians and providers are Dr. Crystal Jencks and Erin Dodson and Malinda Shelley, nurse practitioners, family medicine; Dr. Sepideh Farzin Moghadam and Janelle Miller and Julie Shaffer, nurse practitioners, gastroenterology; Andrew Schlatter, nurse practitioner, and Dr. Ali Syed, gastroenterology hospitalist; Nicole Fornalik, physician assistant, gynecologic oncology; Andrea Place, nurse practitioner, internal medicine; Dr. Allison Soldner, neonatal follow-up; Nicholas Ramer, nurse practitioner, PACE Clinic; Casey Richardson, nurse practitioner, pulmonary critical care; and Andrea Brune, physician assistant, RediMed Urgent Care.

Elizabeth Tulloch, a staff financial planner for Galecki Financial Management, recently earned the Financial Paraplanner Qualified Professional designation.

Matt Bracey was awarded Outstanding Performance: Shining Star; and Virginia Reiter, Outstanding Performance: Over the Moon as the annual winners for the Above & Beyond program for Fort Wayne Newspapers.

Matt Elliott, Gary Johnson and Craig Patterson with Beckman Lawson LLP were named as Indiana Super Lawyers.

Lynn Reecer and team ranked No. 1 in the Upstate Alliance of Realtors in Northeast Indiana for sales last year. The team, part of Encore Sotheby's International Realty, consists of Reecer, Kelly Werth, Joelle Ruefer, Jenny Layne, Jim Layne, Mark Swift, Kate Leach, Maria Rittenhouse, Stan Seiss and Jeffrey Fleck. Their total 2021 sales exceeded $63 million.

Financial adviser John C. Reimbold with Reimbold & Anderson qualified for the Circle of Success Recognition at Ameriprise Financial.

Douglas R. Adelsperger with Adelsperger & Kleven LLP was named as an Indiana Super Lawyer.

Grace Caswell was hired at the Noble County Convention and Visitors Bureau as a new executive director to direct the promotion of tourism assets in Noble County under Visit Noble County.