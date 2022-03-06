Business people

Julia Stambaugh joined the YMCA of Greater Fort Wayne as the new chief financial officer.

BKD CPAs & Advisors announced Matt Stout as the next managing partner of its Fort Wayne and Pittsburgh offices. Stout will assume the role effective June 1. He succeeds Wally Wetherill, who will retire at the end of May.

Brian Finley, a sales associate with F.C. Tucker Fort Wayne Realtors, received the Leading Sales Producer Without Licensed Team Member Award and the Tucker Associates Rising Star Award – Units.

Valerie A. Litznerski joined the Summit Financial Group as a research analyst.

New sales engineers hired by Sweetwater are Conner Erwin, Ethan Sering, Joel Grumblatt, John Vaughan, Melissa Behling, Nick Blough, Ryan Arteaga, Santos Reyes, Tim Vanderpoel, Tim Wolking, Joey Bartoli and Ben Davis. Chris Sadler and Darcee Berg were recently promoted to sales engineer.

Sweetwater hired Jack Barton and Nathan Marona as copywriters; Kurtis Taylor and Pieter Kraakman, senior web software engineers; Adam Plummer, Atlassian administrator; Alexander Karnitis, senior software engineer; Brendan Perry, software engineer; Emily Musser and Erin Petty, IT business analysts; Emma Clouse and Kale Golden, software QA analysts; Peter Heibeck, lead O365 engineer; Rhiannon Yocham, application support specialist; and Drew Hawkens, talent acquisition specialist.

Broker associates hired at Re/Max Results are Robert Manzanero, north office; and Jason Satkowiak and Adam Martin, southwest office.

Lutheran Health Network announced nine nurses recognized for providing compassionate care with the DAISY Award. They are Tina Augsburger, lactation consultant, Dupont Hospital; Kristina Grostefon and Kari Iden, neonatal intensive care unit, Lutheran Hospital; Abbey Hunter, medical-surgical 4C, Lutheran Hospital; Linda Shuff, gastrointestinal office, Lutheran Health Physicians; Ruthann Perry, Bluffton Cardiology office, Lutheran Health Physicians; and Barb Whetstone, post-op, The Orthopedic Hospital. Nurse leader DAISY Award recipients are Brenda Tuttle, house supervisor, Dupont Hospital; and Sue Herran, vascular access manager, Lutheran Hospital.

NAMED Indiana Super Lawyers:

• Barrett McNagny LLP: Kevin K. Fitzharris, Benjamin D. Ice, Robert T. Keen Jr., Thomas M. Kimbrough, William A. Ramsey and Anthony M. Stites. Selected as Indiana Rising Stars are Lauren Minke and Michael C. Ross.

• Rothberg Law Firm: Dennis F. Dykhuizen, F. L. Dennis Logan, Edward L. Murphy Jr., Alexander J. Platte, Jason A. Scheele, Susan E. Trent, Thomas B. Trent, and Mark A. Warsco. Selected as Indiana Rising Stars are Ashley M. Gilbert-Johnson and Rachel J. Guin.

PUBLIC SERVICE:

Receiving the Longevity Award for five years of service are Ryan Rockey, Fort Wayne Police Department; Michael Hollandsworth, Indiana State police; and Ben Fenstermaker, Indiana State Excise Police.