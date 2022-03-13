Business people

Ryan Grogg joined Elevatus Architecture as a project design technician.

Justin Hayes with Lake City Bank was promoted to vice president, business banking manger; Luke Mungovanto to assistant vice president, commercial portfolio management officer; and Carolyn Ross to assistant vice president, retail banking officer at its Columbia City branch.

Austin Drummond with digital marketing agency Reusser was promoted to director of development; and Erica Sullivan to director of digital.

Jack Colliver joined Shambaugh & Son as a service sales rep; Samantha Pogue, accounting clerk; and Alexis Wirt, purchasing clerk.

Mark Campbell joined Do it Best as a product manager – member catalog; Lisa Dickey as a business technical support specialist; Megan Edwards as a user experience designer; Andrew Foutz as an outbound logistics specialist; Todd Harris as a business tech support specialist; Dillon Henschen as a network engineer; Stephanie Hutsell as a product sales manager; Jake McGee as a LBM sales support coordinator; Barry Weikle as a principal data engineer; and Brianna Wells as an ecommerce manager. Promoted were Brian Billman to a supply chain and inventory replenishment manager; Kyle Graf to a video services project leader; Michelle Hutker to an associate building materials trader; Ashley Kenworthy to an organizational change manager; Meagan McNeal to a marketing services manager; Allison Meyer to a communications manager; Megan Millsap to a managed marketing specialist; Peter Mitchell to a systems engineer; Jenna Myers to a merchandise manager for outdoor living and holiday; Kendra Radu to a content specialist; Erin Smith to a managed marketing specialist; Ken Sorg to an infrastructure project director; Shannon Vollen to a rebate coordinator; and Jessica Waggoner to an ecommerce manager.

Travis Strock was promoted to vice president of retail operations at McMahon's Best-One Tire.

Lake City Bank presented Kim Hooley, senior vice president, credit administration manager, with its 2021 Commitment Award.

Kristi Steffen of Four Seasons Design & Remodeling, Inc. earned the Certified Aging-in-Place Specialist designation.

Selected as Indiana Super Lawyers:

• Barrett McNagny LLP: William Ramsey

• Beers Mallers LLP: Theodore T. Storer with Ryan M. Gardner named as an Indiana Rising Star

• Haller & Colvin P.C.: Sherrill Wm. Colvin, John O. Feighner, Travis S. Friend and Linda A. Polley with Sarah L. Schreiber named as an Indiana Rising Star

• Geisleman & Brown, LLP: Dennis H. Geisleman, for representing clients injured by negligence or medical malpractice.