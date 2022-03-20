Sunday, March 20, 2022 1:00 am
Business people
COMPILED BY THE JOURNAL GAZETTE
Christopher Moore, owner of Moore & Associates, was named a 2022 Barron's Top 1200 Financial Advisor.
Ron Howard has been appointed community outreach manager for IU Health Fort Wayne.
Brooks Construction Company hired Sara DeVore as events and office coordinator; Nate Till, Cody Sievers, Schuyler Aghabekian and Josh Custer as project superintendents; Diane Knepper as senior product cost accountant; Amy Allen as operations administrative assistant; Jarret Schultz as asphalt quality control technician; Derek Miller as CAD civil designer and Diana Catota as receptionist.
Capri Williams has joined the Fort Wayne Civic Theatre as marketing director.
Attorney Randy Brown of Barnes & Thornburg was selected as an Indiana Super Lawyer.
