Business people

Christopher Moore, owner of Moore & Associates, was named a 2022 Barron's Top 1200 Financial Advisor.

Ron Howard has been appointed community outreach manager for IU Health Fort Wayne.

Brooks Construction Company hired Sara DeVore as events and office coordinator; Nate Till, Cody Sievers, Schuyler Aghabekian and Josh Custer as project superintendents; Diane Knepper as senior product cost accountant; Amy Allen as operations administrative assistant; Jarret Schultz as asphalt quality control technician; Derek Miller as CAD civil designer and Diana Catota as receptionist.

Capri Williams has joined the Fort Wayne Civic Theatre as marketing director.

Attorney Randy Brown of Barnes & Thornburg was selected as an Indiana Super Lawyer.