Business people

Ryan Person has been promoted to chief strategy officer at Priority Life Care, which manages senior living communities.

Miguel Alvarez will lead Steel Dynamics' North American Metals Recycling platform effective March 31.

STAR Financial Bank promoted Kate Miller to president of the Private Advisory division and Erika Dornseif to senior vice president of Trust. The bank hired Brad Saleik as community relations manager and Kim Christmon as vice president of learning and development.

Summit Financial Group's Josh Salway passed the SIE Exam and earned his Series 7 and Series 63 registrations. He will transition from client service manager to private wealth advisor.