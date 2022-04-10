Business people

Tim Harmon was inducted into the Indiana Journalism Hall of Fame on April 9.

Lynett Bakehorn, Danielle Gonzalez and Haley Miller joined Do it Best as merchandise coordinators; Lori Cardelli, stock representative; Brandon Criddell, IT systems administrator; Allison Flatjord, director of ecommerce; Tom Leonard and Chris Snyder, IT business analysts; Andrew McDermitt, senior software engineer; and Phil Zook, accounting specialist. Promoted were Thomas Lacy as a territory sales manager; Howard O'Neal, division manager of lumber; Ignacio Poncio, international product development manager; Jeff Ridgeway, paint merchandise manager; and Amy Walker, supplier engagement specialist.

Heather Truex was named shared services manager for CTB Inc.

John E. Taylor Jr. joined Elevatus Architecture in the role of construction administration and QA/QC.

Farming Family Hoosier Homestead Award recipients for 2022 are the Verlin J. Bulmahn and Sheets families, Adams County; the Lautzenhiser and Myers families, DeKalb County; the Detamore family, Huntington County; the Clay family, Kosciusko County; the Willcox-Stout family, Wabash County; the Bonham, Reed and Hatfield/Shutt families, Wells County; and the Sauers family, Whitley County.

Emily Riggins joined Mallers & Swoverland Orthopaedic Physical Therapy as a physical therapist.

DeMarico A. Davis, health system specialist to the assistant director of VA Northern Indiana Health Care System, became a fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives, the nation's leading professional society for health care leaders.