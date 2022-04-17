Business people

Michelle Chambers was named the new executive director for the Young Scholars Academy.

Emma Ocken joined Elevatus Architecture as an architectural graduate.

Ryan Waggoner, client relationship liaison for Galecki Financial Management, earned the Financial Paraplanner Qualified Professional designation.

Joe Dahm was named president of Mike's Carwash and will remain in his current position as CEO of the 74-year-old company.

Century 21 Bradley's Leadership Team of Jim Bradley, president; Vickee Harding, vice president; and Gina Wagner, vice president led the team that ranked No. 1 worldwide within Century 21 franchises for the most units sold for the fifth consecutive year.

Jordan Turpchinoff joined the Ameriprise Financial Services LLC's office of Reimbold & Anderson as an administrative assistant.

Connor Fleck with the law firm of Barrett McNagny LLP was recently admitted to practice law in the state of Vermont. He also practices in Indiana, Illinois and Wisconsin.

Eric Flores, senior loan officer at Union Home Mortgage, ranked as No. 1 for VA loan originations in Allen County and the state of Indiana.