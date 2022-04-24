Business people

Jill Brown, senior vice president and director of media with the Asher Agency, was named a 2022 Silver Medal Award honoree by the American Advertising Federation of Fort Wayne.

Jo Coverstone was named supply chain manager for Chore-Time in Milford.

Encore Sotheby's International Realty announced the addition of broker associate Alyssa Schendel to the Lynn Reecer Team.

Nick Staker was named as a top originator by Scotsman Guide for 2022.

Joel McIntyre joined Glaze Tool and Engineering in New Haven as the purchasing, shipping and receiving manager.

Public service

Ryan L. Petty with the Warsaw Police Department was promoted to lieutenant.

Malak Heiny was promoted to city attorney for the city of Fort Wayne and will oversee its law department.

The following Allen County employees were recognized for their years of service on April 15 by the Board of Commissioners:

For 10 years was Krista Voors, Jennifer Miller, Ralph Gordon, Ryan Morgan, James Mount, Joel Alberson, Kristopher Furnish, Patricia Gratz, Dennis Jackson and Marilyn Beery.

For 15 years was Joseph Szklarz, Jody Stafford, Carla Walker, Tim Townsend, Kenneth Henderson, Tracy Brookshire, Amanda Woenker, Gale Palmer, Gregory Miller, Tammie Meredith, Leslie Schnelker and Erik Lebeau.

For 20 years was April Winfield and Jason Scheuman.

For 25 years was Thomas Hardin, Amy Scrogham, Fred Kemnitz, William Reuille, Lara Dorsett, Chad Christen, Daniel Newport, Bradly Riehle, Mark Sickafoose, Connie Page and Jennifer Early.

For 30 years was Renata Renninger, Ronald Finton, Robert McComb and Gary Isley.

For 35 years is Karen Richards.

For 40 years is Annette Macy.

For 45 years are Daniel Allen and Gregory Bobay.