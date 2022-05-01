Business people

Beth Rheinheimer joined the AWS Foundation as its new accountant.

New associate Jacob Venderley was hired by the law firm Burt Blee Dixon Sutton & Bloom in the areas of civil and commercial litigation.

Maria Tippmann-Nancarrow was named community relations and development director for Easterseals Passages in Columbia City.

Christopher Burke joined Sweetwater as a talent acquisition specialist; David English, senior web software engineer; Jacob Fehlhaber, copywriter; Aaron Dills, web software engineer; Mark Vandre and Phillip Tallo, data scientists; Kyle Schneider, associate performance marketing specialist; Tanya Karrick, executive administrative assistant; Theaann Jones, replenishment associate; Troy Ohneck, data analyst, supply chain; Eric Potter, director of technology education; David Kars, IT audio visual engineer; Stephen Dunne, DevOps engineer; Catalina Nieto, email marketing manager; Dan Healton, music store sales engineer; and Emira Veseli, production artist. Sales engineers hired are Cody Brown, Tommy Lansidel, Michael Hall, Brad Jones, Maxwell Harris, Jared Bobcean, Scott Julsen, Jeremy Aiello, Tim Greene, Joshua Shelton, Joseph Zarnowski, Joel McCann, James Holk, Brandon Shaw and Isaac Alvarez.

The NIIC announced the relaunch of the Connected Health Lab Program with new employee Rhonda Ladig leading the initiative as the program manager.

Mark Matthys was awarded Outstanding Performance: Shining Star; and Rhonda McClure, Outstanding Performance: Over the Moon as first quarter winners for the Above & Beyond program for Fort Wayne Newspapers.

Krista Peak joined Northeast Indiana Talent Attraction Inc. as vice president of operations and business development; Jenny Garver, vice president of talent recruiting and sourcing; and Maria Clara Picarelli, director of talent recruiting and sourcing for Latin America.

Jon Vanator was named to serve as the region's interim chief financial officer and will continue to serve as CFO for the east central region.

Chris R. Bogner with Lake City Bank was promoted to credit administration officer.

Erin Arnold was promoted as the new development director for PBS Fort Wayne.

Erik M. Herstad with Credent Wealth Management in Auburn was promoted to partner with the firm.

PUBLIC SERVICE

Nancy Steigmeyer was hired as the new director of the county's human resources department.