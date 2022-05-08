Business people

Kristen Powell was named as a project manager for Labov Marketing Communications and Training.

Gregg and Cynthia Reed, second-generation owners of Reed's Do it Best Hardware & Gift Shop, will retire and transition ownership of the store to Darren Tomasini on June 1. Reed's Hardware served the Bluffton area since 1976.

John J Worthman Jr. was named vice president of operations at Accent Consulting.

Courtney Hanna joined Heartwood Planning Group, a firm of Northwestern Mutual, as a client service manager.

Chris Stackhouse was appointed chief habilitation officer for Pathfinder Services.

Ryan Ellis joined Brooks Construction Co. Inc. as an asphalt plant manager; Spencer Balliet, asphalt paving foreman; Luke Renninger, asphalt QC/QA technician; and Jennifer Navoyski, senior job cost accountant.

Austin Cheviron with The Cheviron Group, brokered by eXp Realty, was named Instructor of the Year (2021) for the eXp University.

Tori Newsome joined the Hoosier Real Estate Group in Huntington as a real estate agent.

Benchmark Human Services announced Shelly Detcher was promoted to Camp Red Cedar director, and David Prokop, former camp counselor, was hired as assistant director.

David Bryant joined Do it Best as an LBM sales support coordinator; Brad Drysdale, AP/claims supervisor; Ryan Dunbar, associate merchandise manager; Cordell England, consumer marketing specialist; Arron Enyart, inbound coordinator; Morgan Ferguson, talent acquisition specialist; Dan Haas, data analyst; Jacob Hall, IT security intern; Amy Hood, EDI/direct correspondence representative; Andrew Miller, IT scrum master; Walker Sorg, weekend computer operator; Chris Trzynka, senior systems administrator; Vanessa Tu, data analytics intern; and Bob Turecki, retail project manager. Promoted were Alex Gilliom to category management and analytics manager; Sarah Krey, merchandise manager for lawn & garden; Laci Scheib, merchandising manager for farm & ranch; Ed Somerville, merchandise manager for plumbing; and Lauren Wilson, merchandising pricing and training manager.

Kristina Day was named controller for PigTek in Milford.