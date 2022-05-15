Business people

Dan Wuthrich was promoted to product manager of storage systems for Brock Grain Systems in Milford.

Lockie Andrews was named to the newly created post of chief growth officer for Vera Bradley Inc.'s Pura Vida brand.

Franklin Electric elected Chris Villavarayan to be a director of the company. Villavarayan is with Meritor Inc. as chief executive officer and president.

Julie M. Atkins was hired at PBS Fort Wayne as its new corporate development administrative assistant.

Software engineers hired by Sweetwater were Isaiah Fisher, Bradley Baker, Nick Molargik, Joshua Ziegler, Jacob Mason and Joseph Rodenbeck. Andrew McNair was hired as an ecommerce solutions engineer; Annika Bovender, marketing coordinator; and Robert Greene, web software engineer.

Josie O'Donnell, senior sales manager with Visit Fort Wayne, was awarded Supplier of the Year at the Meeting Professionals International 2022 Impress Awards.

Alex Reinhard, Grant Goeglein, Jeffrey Rapp, Kyle Wurtzel and Matthew Henry formed Heartwood Planning Group, a firm of Northwestern Mutual Private Client Group.