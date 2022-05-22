Business people

Madison Cook joined Centier Bank as a mortgage loan officer.

Joe Smith and Rashell Mitchell joined Granite Ridge Builders as project managers; Chelsey Emley, new home specialist; and Brandon Hunter, construction superintendent. Darlens Innocent was hired at its Ligonier office as a construction superintendent.

John O. Feighner with the law firm of HallerColvin PC received the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Indiana Trial Lawyers Association.

Jason Hanegan was named as a new national sales manager for Do it Best.

Kristin L. Steckbeck was made a partner in the law firm of Dale, Huffman & Babcock.

Jaclyn Goldsborough joined Reusser, a marketing agency in Roanoke, as a digital & PR strategist; Mark Shuler, account manager; and Joe Beste, a senior product designer.