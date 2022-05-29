Business people

Lydia Burrows joined Sheerer McCulloch, auctions, senior relocations and real estate, as a client relations specialist; and Kathy Jauregui as a marketing manager.

Mark D. Millett with Steel Dynamics was named 2022 Association for Iron & Steel Technology Steelmaker of the Year.

Wayne Pipe & Supply Inc. elected the following officers and directors for 2022: Donald F. Schenkel, chairman of the board and director; Anthony B. Tranquill, president/CEO; Arden R. Boocher, vice president; Alexander Pawlowski, secretary-treasurer/CFO; and William A. Zielke, director.

Jeremy Nowland was hired as the new chief executive officer for Bowmar LLC, effective Tuesday.

Ashley Reed, a Piper Trail wellness coordinator for Lutheran Life Villages, a faith-based, nonprofit senior living community, was named the winner of the Emerging Leader Award; and Alex Dahnke, business office intern, received the Community Volunteer Award.

Rex Engle with Micropulse Inc. in Columbia City will celebrate 20 years of service with the company on June 1.

Ashley Bumgardner joined marketing agency Reusser as an account manager; Catherine Purdy, traffic manager; and Tyler Brown, senior developer.

Diveeta Kinchen was named a community development mortgage loan officer for Old National Bank.

The Community Foundation of Greater Fort Wayne elected three new members to its board of directors; James Cook, market executive-executive director, Chase Bank; Stephanie Crandall, director of intergovernmental affairs, city of Fort Wayne; and Paul O. Sauerteig, attorney at Snow & Sauerteig LLP. The 2022-23 officers of the board are chair, Heather Schoegler, director of strategic educational partnerships, Parkview Health; vice chair, Ron Menze, retired partner/architect, MKM Architecture + Design; secretary, Christine Boles, director of human resources, Physicians Health Plan of Northern Indiana Inc.; treasurer, Rob Slusser, senior vice president and Fort Wayne market president, Centier Bank; at-large, Sherry Early, executive director, Incremental Development Alliance; and at-large, Doug Wood, senior vice president & chief administrative officer, Sweetwater.