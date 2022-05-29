Business calendar

Indiana human resources professionals seeking a refresher or introduction on Family and Medical Leave Act issues have an upcoming educational opportunity from the Indiana Chamber of Commerce. The annual FMLA seminar will take place June 22 at the Indiana Chamber Conference Center in downtown Indianapolis. There is also a virtual attendance option with the same level of information and instruction. FMLA applies to companies with 50 or more employees and all schools and public agencies. The cost is $449 for Indiana Chamber members or $549 for non-members. Register at www.indianachamber.com/conferences. Companies sending two or more attendees can receive a 20% discount at checkout by using the promo code GROUP20.