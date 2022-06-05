Business people

Lauren Hoffman joined MKM architecture + design as an office manager; and Jackson Haynes as an associate fellow.

Michael J. Ready with Summit Business Solutions recently earned his Qualified Plan Financial Consultant Credential from the National Association of Plan Advisors.

Cody Heckber was hired at Berne Workwear as a digital marketing specialist.

Robby Watson and Greg Savino were hired at North Eastern Group Realty as agents.

Jarret Gray joined the Hoosier Real Estate Group in Huntington.

Patrick Florea with JH Specialty was promoted to division director, and Allison Nicklin was promoted to director of project management. Adam Noyes was hired as an IT system administrator; Carissa Castilleja, digital marketing specialist; Darren Lichtsinn, division director; and Morgan Lewis, director of human resources.