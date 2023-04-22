Northeast Indiana community and business leaders are invited to a public celebration next week where the first NEI Pioneer of the Year award winner will be announced.
NEI, formerly named the Northeast Indiana Regional Partnership, is hosting the free event from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at The Forum at the Electric Works campus on Broadway. The public can register online for the event at https://pioneerstartshere.com/
The Pioneer of the Year Award, which will include live voting, is designed for a northeast Indiana business leader who represents “the best of what northeast Indiana has to offer,” a news release said. The goal of the award is to uncover, celebrate and market the outstanding stories of success.
A selection process involved business leaders from 11 counties, a news release said. The four individuals nominated for the award are:
• Riley Johnson, Amp Lab. Johnson is director of the Fort Wayne Community Schools program at Electric Works. Amp Lab has four studios that are designed to engage students in collaborative, brainstorming learning.
• Paris McFarthing, Hop River Brewing Co. A Fort Wayne native, McFarthing is co-owner of Hop River Brewing and Phil’s Hobby Shop.
• Ariana McGee, Navigate Maternity. As CEO and founder, McGee advocates for the best perinatal care for all patients to reduce maternal mortality rates.
• Rosalina Perez, Northeast Indiana Innovation Collective. Perez is a program manager at Women’s Entrepreneurial Opportunity Center and a bilingual program manager at the Northeast Indiana Innovation Collective.
Steel Dynamics Inc. CEO and board Chairman Mark Millett said NEI is pioneering a new vision in Northeast Indiana.
“We are approaching our region’s marketing in a new way, through authentic storytelling. We are engaging our community to tell real stories of business success from real people,” Millett said in a statement.
The event will also launch the Pioneer Starts Here digital storytelling platform, which includes videos of each nominee. The videos will play promptly at 6 p.m. The platform will encourage others to share their story and create a catalog of personal, authentic stories that can be used to promote the value of the region.