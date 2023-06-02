The Fort Wayne TinCaps on Friday announced the inaugural Going to Bat for Small Business program in collaboration with PNC Bank.
The initiative will provide an opportunity for small businesses to be selected for their business accomplishments and positive community impact in northern Indiana. Two businesses will be chosen as the winners and recognized this summer with hospitality and marketing assets valued at more than $8,000, a news release said.
“As a national main street bank, PNC is committed to giving back to the communities where we live and work,” said Corinna Ladd, PNC regional president for northern Indiana.
“Small businesses are the cornerstone of our neighborhoods and play a critical role in fueling economic growth, job creation, innovation and diversity in our goods and services. We are proud to team up with the TinCaps as we look to elevate small business positively impacting our backyard,” Ladd said in a statement.
Small businesses in Allen County and surrounding counties are encouraged to self-nominate or be nominated. Two nomination rounds will take place – from now through July 3, and from July 3 to Aug. 1. Submissions from Round 1 will automatically roll over to Round 2. The nomination portal opened Friday and closes at 5 p.m. Aug. 1.
Nominations can be submitted online at www.milb.com/fort-wayne/fans/pnc-small-business.
“The TinCaps are excited to start this campaign with PNC Bank in our market. Our small business community is valuable to our city especially to the growth of downtown Fort Wayne,” TinCaps President Mike Nutter said in a statement.
The small-business honorees will be selected by a committee of representatives from small business support organizations, economic development professionals, local media and other small-business advocates.
The selection committee will evaluate businesses on criteria such as unique products or services offered, compelling growth story, value provided in the community and future plans to provide a positive impact in the community.
“Forbes magazine recently recognized Indiana as the best state to start a business. This is not only inspiring for our businesses, but our workforce,” Ladd said. “Going to Bat provides an opportunity to come together and shine a light on the great work being done to drive economic growth and improve the vitality of our communities.”
PNC Bank and the TinCaps will recognize the selected small businesses during pre-game ceremonies July 20 and Aug.15 at Parkview Field.
The TinCaps and PNC will provide each winner with a marketing package valued at more than $8,000 to help the businesses generate brand awareness. Assets include a luxury suite night, in-game radio and tv mentions, in-park recognition, customized gift, complimentary opportunity to pass out promotional material to TinCaps fans, and social media promotion with logo inclusion.