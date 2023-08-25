JACKSON HOLE, Wyoming – The continued strength of the U.S. economy could require further interest rate increases, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said in a closely watched speech that also highlighted the uncertain nature of the economic outlook. Powell noted that the economy has been growing faster than expected and that consumers have kept spending briskly – trends that could keep inflation pressures high. Speaking at an annual conference of central bankers in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, Powell reiterated the Fed’s determination to keep its benchmark rate elevated until inflation is reduced to its 2% target. “Although inflation has moved down from its peak – a welcome development – it remains too high,” he said.
Congressional Democrats are accusing big tax preparation firms including Intuit and H&R Block of undermining the federal government’s upcoming electronic free file tax return system. Letters obtained by The Associated Press show the lawmakers accuse the tax prep companies of lobbying against the new program, hiring former government workers to sway public interest against free file for all, and deliberately sabotaging a government program that offered free tax prep services. The Democratic lawmakers on Thursday demanded lobbying, hiring and revenue data to determine what’s going on. The tax prep companies say taxpayers already have the ability to file taxes free of charge and an IRS system is redundant.
Auto workers have voted overwhelmingly to give union leaders the authority to call strikes against Detroit car companies if a contract agreement isn’t reached. The United Auto Workers union said Friday that results are still being tallied, but so far 97% have voted in favor of authorizing one or more strikes against Stellantis, General Motors and Ford. Such votes are almost always approved by large margins. The outcome was the same when voting ended Thursday morning for members of the UAW Local 2209, which represents workers at the Allen County truck assembly plant near Fort Wayne. Contracts between the union representing about 146,000 workers at Stellantis, General Motors and Ford expire at 11:59 p.m. on Sept. 14.
Dutch brewer Heineken sells its Russian operations for 1 euro, taking a 300-million-euro hit