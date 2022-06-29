A company specializing in precision metal components for the medical and vehicle industries, among others, will locate in southeast Fort Wayne.
Boston Centerless is developing its first manufacturing facility outside its headquarters in Woburn, Massachusetts, at 6901 S. Hanna St., Greater Fort Wayne said Wednesday.
The address also houses Fort Wayne Metals, said Dan Watson, director of marketing for Greater Fort Wayne. Boston Centerless will use about 16,000 square feet of the building, he said.
The company plans to invest $619,000 in equipment by the end of 2023 and create up to 20 new jobs. Its location within the Summit City Entrepreneur and Enterprise District qualifies the company for local tax abatements.
The Indiana Economic Development Corporation also has committed up to $250,000 in incentive-based tax credits based on the company's employment plans.
Boston Centerless chose Fort Wayne partly to get closer to customers in the Midwest and beyond and improve the supply chain, said Laurent Cros, the company’s chief commercial officer.
“Our Midwest and western customers in the U.S. will now benefit from even shorter lead times,” he said in a news release. ”This investment in a substantial amount of increased capacity and an additional strategically located base of operations represents our commitment to continuously strengthen our supply-chain services for our customers.”
The company provides high-quality metal bars to the medical, dental, aerospace, defense and automotive industries where meeting precise specifications is necessary, the company says on its web site. Among the applications for Boston Centerless products are spinal implants, fuel-injection valve seats and fluid-control components.
The Fort Wayne plant will provide precision grinding and straightening as well as chamfering -- beveling at the ends of a metal bar.
The plant is now hiring machine operators and quality inspectors. More information is found at www.bostoncenterless.com/about/careers/.
Indiana’s economic incentive is performance-based, meaning the company can claim it only after workers are hired and trained. The Northeast Indiana Works will provide hiring and training help.
“Indiana has a strong reputation for making products...while advancing innovative technologies that are driving industries forward,” Ann Lathrop, executive vice president of global investments for the Indiana Economic Development Corporation. “Our skilled and robust manufacturing workforce makes the Hoosier state a great place for cutting-edge companies like Boston Centerless to grow and expand.”
Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry called Boston Centerless “a welcome addition“ to the city.
“Their commitment to investing in southeast Fort Wayne...is a strong statement that our city is moving in the right direction as an attractive location for businesses,” he said.