East Allen Credit Union in New Haven and Fort Wayne-based ProFed Credit Union are planning to merge later this year, ProFed announced Thursday.
The merger has received regulatory approval, but is still awaiting a member vote at East Allen Credit Union, ProFed said in a statement.
The merger will add financial products and services, expanded hours and branch locations for East Allen Credit Union’s nearly 1,600 members, the statement said.
East Allen Credit Union has been in operation since 1965. The acquisition will allow ProFed to expand into New Haven and continue serving EACU members. Plans are to start construction shortly after completing the acquisition to bring the look and feel of the New Haven location up to date with other current ProFed branches.
Meijer offers new line of heat-and-eat meals
Meijer on Thursday announced the launch of its new line of restaurant-style, single-serve Crafted Market by Meijer heat-and-eat meals. Crafted Market meals are now available in the deli section of all Meijer stores.
“We have a long history of centering convenience and quality in our deli experience for our customers, so expanding our ready-to-heat options just makes sense,” said Marlys Roberts, Meijer merchandising director of deli and bakery.
Customers looking for a quick meal solution or to have on-hand for later can now find 12 varieties of meals in the deli grab-and-go section of their local Meijer.
Jobless claims fell slightly last week
Slightly fewer Americans filed for unemployment benefits last week as the labor market continues to be the strongest segment of the U.S. economy.
Applications for jobless aid for the week ending Aug. 13 fell by 2,000, to 250,000, the Labor Department reported Thursday. Last week’s number was revised down by 10,000. The four-week average for claims, which evens out some of the week-to-week volatility, fell by 2,750, to 246,750.
Unemployment applications generally reflect layoffs and are often seen as an early indicator of where the job market is headed.