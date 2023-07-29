Contractors and construction crews are cashing in on Allen County building activity that is on pace to exceed last year.
More than $1.1 billion in building permits were issued in the first six months of this year, up from just more than $1 billion in the same period of 2022, according to figures the county’s Building Department provided.
And through July 21, when the data was requested, building permits totaled more than $1.2 billion. For all of 2022, the county issued building permits for projects totaling nearly $1.98 billion.
“It has not slowed down one bit. We are at a steady, full-steam pace,” Joe Hutter, Allen County’s building commissioner, said this week.
New investments may benefit taxpayers in general if new buildings are developed or expansions add value to existing property.
Building permits for commercial projects represent the largest permit value Allen County has seen this year. Permits in the residential category cover single- and dual-family units.
And while dollar volume for permit projects was already up for the first six months of 2023, the activity shows little signs of abating – despite higher interest rates.
Faztek Industrial Solutions, for example, broke ground June 27 for a $9 million new headquarters and production facility near Fort Wayne International Airport. The initial phase of 60,000 square feet will be double the size of Faztek’s current Lincoln Parkway site when completed in spring 2024.
Steel is already at the Bluffton Road construction site, but some building permit details were being worked out this week, Derek Melchi, Faztek’s chief operating officer, said Tuesday.
“Trust me, we’re ready,” he said.
The company had considered expanding before the coronavirus pandemic but held off because of cost considerations, he said. But with no indication that construction costs would soon decline, Melchi said Faztek decided it was time to invest.
CME Corp., a commercial contractor, last week announced plans for a 22,000-square-foot headquarters off Goshen Road near Interstate 69. The groundbreaking for that $5.8 million facility was Wednesday. CME’s current headquarters is on Vicksburg Pike in southwest Fort Wayne.
The new northwest-side site at 2488 Persistence Drive will also double CME’s headquarters space when work is completed next spring.
General Motors’ Fort Wayne Assembly plant is getting a $632 million investment, largely for equipment to prepare for newer truck models, officials announced last month. But Jeffrey Benzing, spokesman for the local plant, said this week building permits won’t be needed.
Multiple organizations, though, have had groundbreakings in recent weeks.
Manchester University had a June 16 ceremony to celebrate a $20 million expansion at its Fort Wayne campus. The university, which also has a campus in North Manchester, said the investments will center on a 32,000-square-foot addition at a building where the focus is health and science.
YWCA Northeast Indiana had a June 20 groundbreaking for a $16.7 million project to convert the old Hall’s Guesthouse Hotel at 1313 W. Washington Center Road. The project will allow the YWCA to consolidate operations from three locations. When upgrades are complete, the YWCA will be able to house up to 100 women at the former hotel.
Humane Fort Wayne had a June 22 groundbreaking for a $13 million facility at 901 Leesburg Road. The new site will be about 25,000 square feet – three times the size of the organization’s existing shelter at 4914 S. Hanna St.
Hutter said the building permit activity is part of a continuing trend. Even during the initial years of COVID-19, which stalled some parts of the economy, there’s wasn’t much slowdown beyond a one-month period where getting concrete was more difficult.
“As far as I know, we never delayed,” said Hutter, who last fall was promoted from assistant building commissioner to the top job in the department. “Material may have been delayed, but we have been nonstop as far as Allen County, the building.”
Once issued, permits for residential projects are good for a year, Hutter said. Commercial permits are good – if the work is continuous – until project completion.
Lori Harvey, executive director of the Building Contractors Association of Northeast Indiana, said the heavy demands for projects are being met. But contractors are still focused on recruitment, particularly for carpenters, plumbers, electricians and other skilled trades professionals to keep pace with retirements.
“The work is getting done,” Harvey said. “It’s been a very strong industry for several years now, and from what I hear, they don’t see that letting up.”
One benefit, she said, is contractors are able to bid on projects they are most interested in. The activity in northeast Indiana sometimes leaves room for newcomers to the market.
“You always have new companies wanting to come in and capitalize on that, and that’s always good for business,” Harvey said.
MSKTD & Associates is long-established in Fort Wayne, starting in 1978 with three architects. But the company and its staff of now more than 70 also have an office in Indianapolis and frequently does architectural, engineering and interior design work across the country.
Architect Gary Voirol, president-treasurer of MSKTD, recalls leaner times in the industry 12 to 15 years ago, after the Great Recession.
“The last 10 years, it has been a pretty steady pace and a lot of rapid growth in the industry,” said Voirol, who is also president of the board of directors for the Building Contractors Association of Northeast Indiana.
The organization has about 275 members, including contractors, subcontractors, architects, engineers and material suppliers. Associate members include professionals from insurers, banks or other related companies.
MSKTD has worked with new or expansion projects for clients including Kraft Foods, Purdue University, Trine University and the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo, which recently opened an Asian Trek that includes an Indonesian Rain Forest. MSKTD does substantial work in health care, higher education and food and hygienic design projects.
“We’ve continued to see pretty robust opportunities,” Voirol said. “It’s helped us, I think in the long term, become better at what we’re doing.”
For taxpayers, the benefits or potential benefits of building permit activity depends on whether tax abatements were approved, which can slow the full effect of additional revenue to local governing bodies. Another factor is whether new developments require government units to increase their tax levy to provide the support the expansions, new infrastructure and people they may bring, according to Nick Jordan, Allen County auditor.
“More development means more people which has ripple effect in schools, judicial system, infrastructure, etc.,” Jordan said through email.
Similar to tax abatements, tax increment finance districts may also delay the full additional revenue to taxing bodies.
Incentives are occasionally controversial.
But, Jordan said, members of redevelopment commissions often argue that if it weren’t for such districts some businesses or developers may not have made the decision to bring an investment to an area.