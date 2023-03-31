Rea Magnet Wire, a local employer founded 90 years ago, has been sold to a German company in what is being described as "a perfect match" of operations. Terms of the sale, which closed Friday, were not disclosed.
Elektrisola plans to maintain the Rea name, the company's five manufacturing plants, its leased corporate offices in Fort Wayne and retain all of its employees, officials announced Friday in a news release.
Rea Magnet Wire employs about 800, including about 230 in Fort Wayne. Its operations are in Indiana, Connecticut, Virginia and Mexico.
The company makes magnet wire insulated with copper, aluminum and brass. Every item with a motor contains magnet wire. Household examples include refrigerators, washers, dryers, dishwashers, vacuums, hair dryers, microwaves, air conditioners and TVs. Cars, trucks and myriad industrial items also contain motors.
In a letter to employees, Rea's owners and chairman said the decision was driven by the need to position the company for the future.
"With our success, maintaining our existing course would be a very rational decision. However, if we wanted to successfully embrace the next frontier in electric vehicles and required infrastructure, change was required," the letter said. It was signed by Jim Vann, the former majority shareholder; Ron Foster, a minority shareholder; and Gary Neal, chairman of the board.
"Our challenge was not only finding the right alignment to address future technical needs, but also to do what was best for our people and our customers," the letter continued. "This was singularly the most important factor in our decision."
Detlef Schildbach, Elektrisola's managing owner, commented on the acquisition in a news release.
“Rea is a great addition to complement our magnet wire activities in North America and to continue the successful growth of the Elektrisola Group. By joining forces and by combining the strengths of both organizations, we will be able to create significant value for our customers,” he said in a statement.
Vann also commented on the deal in the release.
“When you assess our complementary strengths, Rea and Elektrisola are a perfect match. Customers will directly benefit from our combined operational excellence and technological expertise in systems and products,” he said in a statement.
Victor Rea, who founded the company, sold it to Alcoa in 1960. Vann was among a group that bought it from Alcoa in 1986.
Elektrisola employs about 4,000 worldwide at 14 plants in seven countries. The manufacturer, which bills itself as the world’s largest manufacturer of fine copper wire, was founded in 1948 in Germany.