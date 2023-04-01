When three first-time moms were recently ready to return to work at Katz, Sapper & Miller, they went back part time for four weeks, but with full-time pay.
That was on top of a longer-standing practice of offering 12 paid weeks for such leaves.
“I heard from all three that that was a game changer,” said Amy Lehrman, who is also a mom and a leader in the advisory, tax and auditing firm’s Fort Wayne office.
Two-thirds of the executive leadership team, including Lehrman, is female and 64% – or 30 of its 47 local employees – are women.
“Not only do we have a large female workforce, but we have females in positions that are making decisions,” said Lehrman, who is the first female managing partner locally for Katz, Sapper & Miller.
The firm was one of more than 20 Allen County employers honored in March for creating more equitable workplaces. The employers were singled out after completing a voluntary survey the Women’s Fund of Greater Fort Wayne conducted to “paint a picture” of how females are faring in the local workforce.
Out of four categories for recognition, Katz, Sapper & Miller was honored in the survey report in two: for having supportive benefits and policies and for recruitment and retention. The other two employer recognition categories were leadership and compensation.
Jim Nestor, principal and chief human resources officer for Katz, Sapper & Miller, said the firm tends to be “pretty humble.” But the firm also wants to “be the best in our field,” including with how it treats employees and clients.
The Women in the Workplace Report was released March 14, the day after Equal Pay Day, a symbolic marker representing how many additional months into another year to earn what men earned in the previous year.
The report was based on an online survey open to Allen County employers and human resources executives between August and December through a SurveyMonkey link. It was shared through social media and on the Women’s Fund website, where survey results are available.
Nearly 30 employers completed the survey, according to the report, but they represent about 21,250 employees. Participating industries included education, finance and insurance, construction, health care, manufacturing, nonprofits, professional and technology, retail, government and accommodation and food service.
The report said women comprise nearly 51% of the Fort Wayne population but account for about 47% of full-time employees and about 76% of part-time employees.
On the pay scale, women make up most of the bottom 10% of salaries, at 77.8%. Those who are in the top 10% of salaries are most likely to be White/Caucasian, while Black women are overrepresented in the bottom 10% of salaries, at 15%.
Some employers are starting to adopt benefits and policies that support women in the workplace, such as offering paid family leave and flex-time options and conducting wage-gap analyses, the report said.
When asked to identify resources and support that could be beneficial in attracting, promoting and retaining women in the workforce, 53.6% of respondents said childcare.
Fort Wayne Metals and Parkview Health were among employers recognized and whose officials, like Katz, Sapper & Miller, shared some insights this week into how they foster equitable environments.
Evan Wood, vice president of People & Strategy at Fort Wayne Metals, said his company desires to be “an employer of choice for all people.” That’s why the company “jumped at the chance” to participate in the Women’s Fund survey.
“We believed we had some best practice policies and benefits, but we also knew we could get better. This has been a great opportunity to learn and benchmark with other leading organizations,” Wood said.
Fort Wayne Metals was honored in the recruitment and retention category for employers offering nine of 16 policies, practices or professional development programs deemed best practices. Those recognized in this category, nine employers total, also conduct race and gender wage gap analyses, the report said.
Fort Wayne Metals employs about 1,450 and 27%, or about 400, are female; two of six on the executive team are women.
“I believe we are a little better than average, but not good enough,” Wood said of the manufacturer, which specializes in wires for the medical industry, such as those used with heart defibrillators.
Wood said Fort Wayne Metals has several proactive strategies for recruitment and retention, including equity-based job descriptions, tuition reimbursement and affinity groups.
The equity-based job descriptions often benefit people with disabilities, as well.
“The most important piece in that to us is we focus on the task that needs to be accomplished, not how the task gets accomplished,” Wood said. “By focusing on the task, instead of the person, you come out with better solutions.”
Fort Wayne Metals also has a compensation structure based on the job and is predetermined, regardless of the candidate. Wood is one of two at the company that review each job and use a tool called PayScale, which factors in national data for benchmarks.
“But all of our benefits, whether it’s vacation or parental leave, are the same, regardless of the job,” Wood said. “There’s not an executive benefits package.”
Parkview Health was among more than 15 employers recognized in the Women in the Workplace Report for leadership. That means at least 28% of those at the vice president level/equivalent or higher are women, matching the national average.
At Parkview Health, the county’s largest employer, 83%% of its leaders are female, and systemwide it’s 77%, according to data it provided this week. Parkview employs nearly 5,570 in the county, including nearly 5,440 females.
Parkview defines leaders as anyone serving in a supervisor role and above, Hallie Custer, vice president of human resources for Parkview Health, said in an emailed statement.
“Women make up the majority of our workforce, and we recognize the importance of supporting them throughout their career path,” Custer said. “By participating in this survey, we received important feedback about our own work and gleaned best practices from other organizations.”
Parkview offers multiple avenues for co-workers to engage in continuous professional development. And the system’s leadership development programs are focused on supporting employees at all levels – whether new and emerging leaders or seasoned executives, Custer said. The goal is to offer focused curriculum to develop and mentor leaders professionally and on a personal level.
“Our nursing teams, which are majority female, also have career development and education opportunities specific to their interests and skills in the nursing profession,” Custer said.
At Katz, Sapper & Miller, many benefits and practices locally are standard throughout the firm, which is headquartered in Indianapolis. But Nestor credited Lehrman with helping to foster a culture that is comfortable, especially for women.
The practice of allowing workers to return part time with full-time pay after maternity leave started about two years ago, to ease the anxiety and emotions after having three months of close family bonding.
Nestor said it was “so critical to helping people transition back, as opposed to being literally off and then the next day you’re on.”
Lehrman said having wellness rooms at work, which make it easier for breast-feeding moms to pump milk and have access to a refrigerator and sink, is also important.
And then, Katz, Sapper & Miller, also referred to as KSM, also offers modified work arrangements, particularly appealing to its female employees, but also by some males.
If employees want a reduced-hour schedule and are of great value to the firm, KSM will try to accommodate those requests. About 40 of the firm’s 515 employees are taking advantage of that option. Another 80 enjoy the flexibility of remote work, Nestor said. And the firm formed an Employee Resource Group for those workers over two years ago.
“We are all supporters of you’ve got to do what works for you and for us, too, but we try to be very flexible,” he said.