Standing outside The Garden on North Anthony Boulevard Saturday afternoon, the members of To Breathe Again were excited for their upcoming set.
The four-piece alternative metal band from Fort Wayne was waiting to perform at a free concert sponsored by Wooden Nickel Records and hosted by The Garden for the 16th annual Record Store Day.
The band was happy to play a set Saturday, to show support for a store that’s shown them love, guitarist Scotty Wiard said. Both he and drummer Drew Bontempo said they can remember buying their first CDs from Wooden Nickel.
“The first CD I bought from Wooden Nickel was a Black Crow CD that I was going to use as an audition for my school talent show,” Bontempo said.
The store also carries To Breathe Again’s album, Wiard said. Local stores, including Wooden Nickel, support local bands, Bontempo and Wiard said, adding that performing on Saturday felt like a way to return some of the love and support local stores have given bands like theirs.
“It’s a phenomenal thing,” Bontempo said. “I think I can speak for everybody tonight, not just us, that we’re really grateful to have an opportunity like this.”
Wooden Nickel hosts live performances each year on Record Store Day, usually inside the store at 3422 N. Anthony Blvd. But space constraints led owner Bob Roets to try something different. In an interview Saturday, Roets said it’s always been important to him to showcase local artists on Record Store Day.
“I’ve always been such a huge part of the Fort Wayne music scene forever,” he said. “I’ve lost track, but I’m going to say it’s close to 400 bands that have played at Wooden Nickel in 30 years" that the store has been in business.
Wooden Nickel sells albums produced by local artists and has hosted countless new release parties over the years, Roets said.
Lesa Van Meter, The Garden’s creative director, has lived in the area near Wooden Nickel for 20 years with her husband Chad, who does community engagement for multi-purpose creative space. The couple has come to know Roets and Wooden Nickel very well in that time, she said.
After learning that Wooden Nickel hosts live performances in the store on Record Store Day, she offered The Garden, 3308 N. Anthony Blvd., as an alternative.
“This seemed like a really cool fit to invite the community out,” she said. “And this is a really nice space to hang out while you’re waiting to get your vinyls.”
Van Meter said she was also excited that many of those who came to watch Saturday’s lineup had never before been to The Garden.
“It’s exciting that Bob and I were able to get the word out,” she said. “We’re here, we’re fans of the arts and we’re all about trying to support local, excellent, musicians.”
Saturday was also a day of firsts for Morrison Agen and Welcome Back Records, 3019 Broadway. Although Agen is no stranger to Record Store Day, having previously owned Neat Neat Neat Records on Calhoun Street, Saturday was Welcome Back Records’ first.
“It feels like I never left. All of the clients who came in first thing this morning just really made us feel welcome,” he said. “They wanted to be here, they wanted to be a part of the day and they were all here for the right reasons. It was just a really, really great way to start the day.”
In an era of streaming, there’s a human connection that comes along with the local record store and a physical copy of an album, Agen said.
“I think having that physical touch and that physical connection with your artists is really important,” he said. “Secondly, when you’re listening to an album, you’re listening to it the way that the artist intended, all the way through. You’re not sampling a track here, a track there. You’re getting the whole thing all the way around.”
A healthy music scene, with locally owned and supported record stores is also important for a healthy community, Agen said.
“No matter the size of the town, I think record stores in a community are an indicator of the health of that community,” he said. “If your town’s got a bunch of record stores, that indicates that you have a healthy, vibrant scene and a healthy vibrant community. And you can see that all across the country.”