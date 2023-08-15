NEW YORK – Americans increased their purchases at retailers last month – for clothing, dining out, sporting goods and other areas – in a sign that solid consumer spending is still powering a resilient U.S. economy.
Retail sales rose a better-than-expected 0.7% in July from June, according to the Commerce Department’s report Tuesday.
The gain followed a revised 0.3% gain the previous month. Excluding autos and gas, sales increased a solid 1%. Sales at a number of different outlets increased. Department stores posted a 0.9% increase, while clothing and accessories stores had a 1% gain. Sales at sporting goods stores and hobby stores rose 1.5%. But furniture and home furnishings stores and electronics stores remained weak, registering declines.
Russia’s central bank hikes rates
Russia’s central bank has made a big interest rate hike in an emergency move designed to fight inflation and strengthen the ruble.
This week, the country’s currency reached its lowest value since early in the war with Ukraine.
The decision Tuesday comes as Moscow increases military spending and Western sanctions weigh on its energy exports.
That has dragged down the ruble. Analysts say the flagging currency doesn’t mean the Russian economy is in freefall – though it is facing challenges, including rising prices for households and businesses. A lower exchange rate allows Moscow to transfer the dollars it earns from selling oil and natural gas into more rubles to pay pensions and run government agencies.
The central bank hiked its key rate 3.5 percentage points to 12% after announcing a meeting of its board of directors a day earlier as the ruble declined.
China’s economic slump deepens
China’s government has skipped giving an update on a politically sensitive spike in unemployment among young people as official data showed an economic slump deepened in July.
The central bank unexpectedly cut a key interest rate in a sign of growing official urgency about shoring up economic growth that fell sharply in the three months ending in June.
Youth unemployment is sensitive after a survey in June found a record 21.3% of potential urban workers aged 16 to 24 couldn’t find work. The statistics bureau said reporting of unemployment by age group would be suspended while the agency considers how it measures data.
New firm taking over ex-Mutton site
Russo Power Equipment announced a new Fort Wayne location at the former Mutton Power Equipment at 5612 Illinois Road.
Russo said in a news release Tuesday it acquired the Mutton business this year. A fall grand opening is planned.
The Illinois-based company did not immediately respond to questions about the deal or number of employees.
Russo said that last year it acquired two “legacy Indiana dealerships:” C&C Distributors in Fort Wayne and South Bend. The C&C Fort Wayne location officially closed its doors July 28, Tuesday’s news release said.