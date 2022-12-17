So, let’s say for just a moment, that you like the idea of driving a Chevy Suburban, GMC Yukon XL or Ford Expedition L, but would like another option that’s not so common.
Maybe you also have an affinity for Jeep heritage, including the iconic ‘90s Grand Wagoneer.
I have a suggestion, but it’s not going to be cheap. How about the 2023 Jeep Wagoneer?
There are actually two Wagoneers, both sub-brands of Jeep that honor the Grand Wagoneer from the ‘80s and early ‘90s.
The Wagoneer is a direct competitor for the Chevy Suburban, GMC Yukon and Ford Expedition. Grand Wagoneer, which crosses $100,000, challenges the Cadillac Escalade and Lincoln Navigator. Both short- and long-wheelbase models are available.
In either form, it is a big bus. The front is dominated by Jeep’s trademark seven-slot grille and chrome tow hooks, but see it broadside and it will take little persuasion that the Wagoneer shares basic architecture with the Ram pickup.
I mean, 22-inch wheels look like doughnuts beneath all that sheetmetal. WAGONEER lettering with an American flag leaves little doubt of its Detroit origins. I think the windows are a bit cartoonish, but the rear could have come from the elegant Grand Cherokee.
It may not be a Grand Wagoneer, but the Wagoneer is plenty grand. Acres of gray woodgrain are fake, but the heated/ventilated front seats, heated steering wheel and heated second row seats are not. Add massagers front and rear under a panoramic sunroof.
Alpine audio fills the cabin. Nobody has a more intuitive touchscreen than Stellantis, and this one connects easily through Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, wireless charging and a full array of USB formats. Rear passengers can tap into Amazon Fire TV to while away long hours.
Keeping the entire family safe is an array of tech. A head-up display, flatscreen instruments and adaptive cruise accompany automatic emergency braking, lane keep assist and blind spot warning systems. Rear cross path detection and drowsy driver detection help, too. Given the Wagoneer L’s ample size, semi-automated parallel and perpendicular parking assist plus 360-degree camera are big helps.
Behind the iconic seven-slot grille is the 3.0-liter “Hurricane” twin-turbo inline-six engine delivering 420 horsepower and 468 foot-pounds of torque through an eight-speed transmission and four-wheel-drive. That and its truck-based frame allow up to 10,000 pounds of towing capacity -- enough for a sizable RV or powerboat.
Fuel economy, as you might expect, is not especially frugal at 16/23 MPG city/highway, but certainly not terrible for a full-size SUV.
Riding beneath the big boxy body is a sophisticated chassis. The rear trades the Ram’s solid axle for a five-link independent suspension that greatly enhances handling and ride smoothness. Bumps are less noticeable, especially given the air suspension that can be raised for more severe off-roading.
Semi-active damping balances ride comfort and handling, whether chucking city potholes or wafting down the interstate.
I think some of the exterior styling choices are, um, unique, but the Wagoneer L is certainly memorable. Beyond styling, owners will revel in a comfy interior while throttling a powerful turbocharged engine.
It’s not a new version of the classic Grand Wagoneer. That glory goes to today’s Grand Cherokee, but the Wagoneer has much to offer. Given a base price of $58,995, rising to $82,105 as-tested, it better.
Casey Williams is an Indianapolis automotive journalist. Send comments to Casey at AutoCasey@aol.com; follow him on YouTube @AutoCasey.