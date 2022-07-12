Riverside Manufacturing LLC of Fort Wayne has sold its fleet of Faria Watchdog Vessel Monitoring Systems to Woods Hole Group Inc., of Bourne, Massachusetts. The price was not disclosed.
Riverside supplies harsh- environment electronics such as circuit boards, instruments and gauges to numerous industries. In a statement, it said it was divesting its business dedicated to fisheries products, technologies and services “to further focus on other core telematics strengths.”
U.S., Japan seek trade cooperation
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Japan’s finance minister agreed to cooperate in dealing with challenges from the war in Ukraine and promoting free trade, sustainable energy and food security.
Yellen said she hoped to gain the support of Japan and other countries in seeking a price cap on Russian oil that would limit funding going to Russia’s military.
Heathrow limits daily passengers
London’s Heathrow Airport is capping daily passenger numbers to 100,000 for the summer and telling airlines to stop selling tickets to quell travel chaos caused by demand and staff shortages. The restriction is likely to result in more canceled flights.