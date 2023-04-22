Cindy Petite can’t even fathom it – robots taking orders for her customers.
The Tower Bar & Grill that she manages at 2403 W. State Blvd. has a diverse menu but specializes in chicken wings. The varieties range from Citrus Chipotle Grilled and Teriyaki to Fajita and Garlic Parmesan.
Petite said the Fort Wayne restaurant probably has 18 different wing flavors that can be custom-cooked. Wings can also be requested as regular, extra wet, grilled or grilled and redipped with seasonings.
Petite wouldn’t trust a robot to accurately capture what a customer wants so that cooks can deliver orders with precision. So while robots might become trendy at some restaurants, fulfilling certain tasks, customers shouldn’t expect them at The Tower Bar & Grill.
“I would say here, absolutely not,” Petite said.
The waiters and waitresses are doing just fine. Petite said one of the least tenured has been with The Tower Bar & Grill about two years. Most others have been there from 13 to 23 years.
“They know what they’re doing and they like what they’re doing,” Petite said. “I couldn’t see every letting them go.”
Mercado, a restaurant with California-style Mexican cuisine, is also partial to humans.
“We just believe that the hospitality industry thrives on the hospitality that people provide, so we don’t believe (robots are) anything we would look into specifically,” General Manager Jannine Ramirez-Perez said.
Mercado opened just more than two years ago on The Landing. While some restaurants have struggled to keep employees and even adjusted hours, Mercado has been fortunate.
“We’ve honestly been pretty lucky to not have to experience a lot of that,” Ramirez-Perez said.