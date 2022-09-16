Ruoff Mortgage Co. today blamed rising interest rates for its decision to cut its workforce by almost 5% this week.
"Demand for mortgages to purchase homes has waned slightly in August and September due to affordability, which has been negatively impacted by interest rates, as well as low inventory of homes for sale. Demand for homes overall still remains strong at historic levels," Ruoff officials said in a news release.
The Fort Wayne-based lender, founded in 1984, announced it and affiliated companies reduced the total workforce by about 4.6%.
The announcement didn't include employee numbers, but on Aug. 29, the company said it employed more than 1,000 at 76 branches in Indiana, Ohio, Michigan, Kentucky and Florida. Doing the math, 4.6% of 1,000 is 46 workers. It's unclear how many of the affected workers are based in Fort Wayne.
The Indiana Department of Workforce Development's website doesn't show a WARN notice filed by the company. The Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act requires companies planning mass firings or layoffs to notify state and local officials at least 60 days before the effective date. John Perlich, spokesman in the mayor's office, said the Henry administration hasn't received any communication from the company about job cuts.
Mark Music, Ruoff's president and CEO, commented on the job cuts.
“We are saddened that economic conditions precipitated the need to adjust our team to a size more appropriate for the current environment,” he said today in a statement. “We are grateful for the contributions that the affected team members made during their tenure. The overall economy is at full employment with many job openings, which will hopefully minimize the impact.”
Interest rates for a conventional residential 30-year mortgage loan were 6.30% nationally earlier this week. One year ago, they were 2.86%. The demand for refinance transactions has plummeted more than 80% compared to the same time a year ago, Ruoff officials said.
Despite the downturn in demand for refinances, company officials see opportunity for growth in servicing home buyers in new markets and existing ones, officials said.
Ruoff's future has been in flux for the past few years when it comes to the headquarters site.
On Aug. 29, company officials said the operation would move to the former Swiss Re building at 1670 Magnavox Way, which is across a parking lot from Ruoff's headquarters at 1700 Magnavox Way.
That announcement came three years after Ruoff said in October 2019 that it would build a new headquarters across Ewing Street from Parkview Field. In October 2020, the company changed the location to the Electric Works complex on Broadway just south of downtown.
At one point, Ruoff announced it was working on a new site in the 6400 block of Bass Road for its corporate headquarters.