DUBAI, United Arab Emirates – Oil giant Saudi Aramco has reported a first-quarter profit of $31.88 billion, down nearly 20% from the same period last year as energy prices have sunk over global recession concerns.
The firm known formally as the Saudi Arabian Oil Co. earned a $39.47 billion profit in the same quarter last year. It blamed the drop on lower crude oil prices.
Benchmark Brent crude traded Tuesday around $76 a barrel, down from a high of $125 in the last year.
Mattress Firm getting sold in $4 billion deal
Tempur Sealy has agreed to acquire Mattress Firm in a cash-and-stock transaction valued at about $4 billion.
The companies said Tuesday they expect to complete the transaction in the second half of 2024. Mattress Firm will operate as a separate unit within Tempur Sealy.
Airbnb earns profit but outlook disappoints
Airbnb has reported a $117 million profit for the first quarter, but investors were disappointed by a weak forecast for the late spring and early summer. Airbnb said Tuesday that bookings in the current second quarter will be lower than a year ago.
That outlook overshadowed the first-quarter profit and a 20% increase in revenue.
Bookings rose, and average daily rates paid by customers held steady.