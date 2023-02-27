The Mad Anthonys Foundation announced Monday that Mark Millett and Richard Teets, co-founders and longtime leaders of Fort Wayne-based Steel Dynamics Inc., will be this year’s recipients of the charitable organization’s Red Coats.
“We are thrilled to recognize Mark and Dick as Red Coat recipients this year,” Sherri Miller, the Mad Anthonys’ president, said in a news release. “They have played a key role in driving SDI’s outstanding corporate citizenship over the years and in making our community, our city and our region an outstanding place to call home.”
The Mad Anthonys, founded in 1957 and composed of business leaders and professionals from northeast Indiana, hold the Mad Anthonys Pro-Am golf tournament annually, along with the Red Coat Gala, to raise money for local charities.
Red Coats historically are given to athletes, entertainers, politicians and philanthropists. Millett and Teets will be honored at the Red Coat Gala on May 20 at the Clyde Theatre. The 66th Pro-Am will be Oct. 9 at Sycamore Hills Golf Club.
According to a news release, Millett and Teets, along with previous Red Coat recipient Keith Busse, co-founded SDI in 1993, after recognizing an opportunity for a new steel company to lead the way in the growth of leaner, more efficient, large-scale “mini-mill” operations. SDI now has facilities throughout the U.S. and Mexico and employs more than 12,000 people.
Millett succeeded Busse as president and CEO in 2012 and was named chairman of SDI’s board of directors in 2021. He serves as chairman of the Steel Manufacturers Association, which recognized him with the James F. Collins Achievement in Advocacy Award in 2019. He was named Steelmaker of the Year by the Association of Iron and Steel Technology in 2014. He’s also an advocate and supporter of causes and nonprofits throughout the region.
“To be named a Red Coat recipient is incredible – and to be named one alongside Dick makes it even better and more memorable,” Millett said.
Teets retired in 2016 as executive vice president for steelmaking, president and chief operating officer of steel operations. His career in the industry spanned more than 40 years and included overseeing the construction of one of the first large-scale mini-mill plants in the country and securing experimental partnerships with Japanese steelmakers in the U.S.
At SDI, he helped manage and strategically expand the company’s capacity for manufacturing numerous different types of steel products.
“It’s an absolute honor to be named a Red Coat recipient and to join such an esteemed group – and to help support the important work the Mad Anthonys Foundation makes possible in our community,” Teets said.
For more information about the Red Coat Gala and the foundation, go to madanthonys.org.