Sephora is spreading its Fort Wayne footprint, opening its newest local retail space this month inside the Kohl’s at Northcrest Shopping Center. And it plans to open another next month in the Chapel Ridge area.
Sephora opened a store last fall inside the Kohl’s at the Apple Glen shopping center. The Sephora opening in August will be inside the Kohl’s on Maysville Road, a spokeswoman said.
For years, Sephora has had a local presence through space at JCPenney’s Glenbrook Square. But the newer partnership with Kohl’s is where Sephora is putting its focus, while competitor Ulta Beauty is fast moving into Target stores.
By 2023, Sephora will have dedicated floor space in more than 850 Kohl’s stores – reflecting popular retail partnerships known as a store-in-a-store. About 200 Sephora locations – typically about 2,500 square feet – opened in Kohl’s stores in 2021 and 400 are scheduled to this year.
The Kohl’s-Sephora partnership, an arrangement that includes prominent signage shoppers can see from parking lots, was announced in December 2020. The arrangement Sephora had with JCPenney is winding down, part of the fallout of the department store’s May 2020 bankruptcy filing. Penney’s is creating a new shop-in-shop experience in partnership with Thirteen Lune and other notable inclusive beauty brands.
Kohl’s quickly embraced the new opportunity.
“The quick and vast rollout of Sephora at Kohl’s is a testament to how much we believe in this partnership and making prestige beauty more accessible to people everywhere,” Doug Howe, Kohl’s chief merchandising officer, said in a statement. “We’re excited to grow and bring this elevated beauty experience to more of Kohl’s existing and new customers this year.”
Patti Reilly, a former TV shopping host and now Atlanta-based business coach, sees the transition as a win for Kohl’s.
Both Sephora and Ulta are “beauty powerhouses,” Reilly said, and JCPenney’s and Kohl’s “are kind of equal” in terms of what they offer and customer demographics. But with Sephora’s prestige brands reputation, she said that could help attract some younger shoppers to Kohl’s.
“It is definitely interesting news about Sephora, I will say that. And I think it was a genius idea when Ulta went into Target,” said Reilly, the author of “Built for Connection,” a brand strategy guidebook.
“Target is unabashedly the leader above Kohl’s in my view. I can’t remember the last time I’ve been into a Kohl’s,” Reilly said. “I’m excited to go in and take a look and see what that experience is going to be like.”
Sephora-trained beauty advisers offer personal consultations and assist customers in finding products. Shoppers can also browse testing and discovery zones featuring new or trending items, a February Kohl’s news release said.
“As previously disclosed, Sephora at Kohl’s is off to a great start and has been driving sales, bringing in new, younger and more diverse customers, and enabling cross-category purchases across all lines of businesses,” the release said.
A Kohl’s spokeswoman this month did not quantify sales impact with the Sephora location in the Apple Glen store or in general tied to the partnership. But she did provide links to previous news releases.
Sephora, which features products from dozens of beauty brands, began opening stores inside JCPenney in October 2006, according to its website.
Sephora at Kohl’s added several new prestige beauty brands, including Murad, Clarins and Versace, to its collection this spring.
Ulta Beauty, which carries brands such as Bioré, bareMinerals and Burberry, declined to comment on the expansion by its competitor. Reilly said Ulta is known more for the mass market brands.
Ulta Beauty’s area stores include those at the Jefferson Pointe and Northcrest shopping centers. Although both Sephora and Ulta Beauty have standalone locations, their store-in-strategies are similar.
“We continue to be thrilled about Ulta Beauty at Target,” Eileen Ziesemer, a spokeswoman for Ulta Beauty said in an email response last week.
“This year, we plan to add up to 250 more Ulta Beauty at Target shop-in-shops as our powerhouse partnership continues to delight beauty enthusiasts and build towards our plan of 800 total locations in the years to come.”