Kim Brown was looking for art – something with pink as a primary color – the day At Home opened its first Fort Wayne store.
Although she returned to the parking lot empty-handed, Brown said that after picking up her son from school, she planned to return to the Illinois Road store with her mom.
The retailer might help fill a void. Brown can no longer browse the aisles, at least not locally, at one of her favorites. Tuesday Morning, a discount home goods store, filed for bankruptcy protection Feb. 14.
“I loved Tuesday Morning,” Brown said.
But that retailer put its two Fort Wayne locations on a list for closures. Three other Indiana cities are also losing a store – Mishawaka, Lafayette and Evansville, along with hundreds of others.
Less than a week before the Tuesday Morning bankruptcy filing, Bed Bath & Beyond announced its Fort Wayne store would be among 150 in the next round of locations it would close. So, shoppers looking for home goods products in Fort Wayne are seeing a market shift of retailers, but it’s not uncommon.
“It’s just retail,” said Rich Hollander, a managing partner at Axcelor, a consulting firm with a network of over 40 retail executives.
Home furnishings retailer Pier 1 Imports, for example, filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy in early 2020 and later closed its local stores. Fans can now shop Pier 1 online.
Some store chains reaped the benefits of a “future market” during the pandemic, Bob Phibbs, CEO of The Retail Doctor, said this week. Many consumers, forced to spend more time At Home when COVID-19 began its rapid, global spread, were buying items for the home, such as bed sheets. That fueled sales then, but it also means consumers won’t have to replenish certain items for a while.
“Some brands are still doing better than 2019 even,” said Phibbs, a New York-based consultant whose Retail Doctor newsletter focuses on trends and opportunities. But there’s also still some uncertainty, including political and economic, and “people are being told they might want to consider pulling back,” he said.
Still, brick-and-mortar retail is here to stay, Phibbs said.
Shoppers are “not all going to go online,” he said. “Eighty-five percent of people still go into a store to discover something.”
Even when shoppers occasionally lose a favorite, they still have plenty of options for home goods products, Hollander said. They include Meijer, Menards and Lowe’s and stores such as Macy’s, which is often considered a department store but like other retailers has looked to expand offerings.
“I’d say Target is about as good as anybody,” Hollander said. “They really all compete. … It just depends on what you’re looking for.”
One of the local Tuesday Morning stores was in a shopping center off Coldwater Road and the other in Parkwest Shopping Center, across the street from where At Home has taken residence.
At Home, 3830 Illinois Road, had a soft opening March 29, less than a year after a HomeGoods store opened in the Glenbrook Square area.
Nanette Flowers of Auburn was also among the first to see what At Home has. She liked the variety and said it was nicely organized, reminding her of Hobby Lobby. Flowers’ fiancé, Kyle Creager, also liked what he saw.
“I think it’s a pretty good store,” Creager said. “Prices are not outrageous, at least for what I’ve looked at.”
Though the address is different, At Home is operating in the same space Burlington Coat Factory leased before moving less than a mile away into Jefferson Pointe.
“We are pleased to be able to utilize an existing facility and invest in the Fort Wayne area, creating a home and holiday superstore that helps our customers make their house a home,” At Home spokesperson Kelly Linthicum said through email, the day after the soft opening.
At Home offers a broad product mix from wall art to patio furniture and accessories, including collections from designers Grace Mitchell, Laila Ali and Ty Pennington. A grand opening celebration is scheduled May 6.
HomeGoods opened about a year ago in a reconstructed area at Glenbrook Square, where the former Sears department store was an anchor. Plans for the local HomeGoods were first disclosed in 2019.
HomeGoods is owned by TJX Cos., which also owns T.J. Maxx and Marshalls, both of which have more than one Fort Wayne store.
A HomeGoods spokeswoman declined to say whether traffic and sales projections for the new Fort Wayne store have been on target or whether additional locations might open here.
Bed Bath & Beyond occupied 30,439 square feet at Jefferson Pointe, where it was one of the original anchors to open in 2001. On March 22, the shopping center announced six additional tenants, including four in the food or beverage category.
Jefferson Pointe spokeswoman Rachel Eroh said this week that Bed Bath & Beyond advised the shopping center that it will be closing today. But Eroh had no updates on new tenants.
Hollander, who has held top positions at various national retailers including Radio Shack, said one downfall for Bed Bath & Beyond was a management change and shift from some popular brands to lesser-known ones.
In January, Bed Bath & Beyond released quarterly earnings for the period that ended Nov. 26, showing net sales down 33%. President and CEO Sue Gove said in a statement with the report that the retailer initiated a turnaround plan “anchored on serving” loyal customers. She said that step followed a period “when our merchandise and strategy had veered away from their preferences.”
Bed Bath & Beyond moved “quickly and effectively” to change its product assortment and other strategies, but inventory “was constrained,” limiting the ability to meet goals, Gove said.
Some retailers, Hollander said, blame declining performance on supply-chain issues but “are not really looking in the mirror real good.”
“The brand names have lower gross margin than what they brought in with their new ones,” he said, “but customers didn’t respond to it, and the customers always have the last say.”