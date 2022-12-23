Shuttleworth, a Huntington-based manufacturer, is celebrating a more than 57,000-square-foot expansion that cost nearly $4.2 million.
“This important milestone is only made possible by the continued dedication of our excellent workforce we have here in Huntington and abroad in Belgium,” said a statement from Shuttleworth Vice President and General Manager Dan Nasato.
“The new expansion allows us to accommodate larger automation systems more efficiently and positions our company for continued growth.”
A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Tuesday.
Shuttleworth said in a news release that the expansion allows the company to retain 85 jobs in Huntington, where it expects to add 20 more by the end of 2024.
Founded in Huntington in 1962, Shuttleworth bills itself as a "global leader in the engineering and production of cutting-edge materials handling equipment." The company serves automotive, electronics, paper conversion, pharmaceuticals, food and personal care and other markets, with both materials handling and product packaging line equipment.
Shuttleworth currently occupies three facilities in Huntington to provide automated conveyor solutions for customers across a range of industries including e-commerce. The recently completed expansion will allow Shuttleworth to consolidate manufacturing to just two adjacent buildings while increasing operational efficiencies.
The expansion, contracted by Felderman Design-Build, connects with the existing facility at 10 Commercial Road. Shuttleworth now has 120,000 square feet for its manufacturing areas with supplementary loading docks and restrooms.
“Consolidating operations will help facilitate process improvements to develop workflow and operational efficiencies while providing opportunities for improved safety measures,” said Matt Reich, Shuttleworth's director of operations.
With locations in the United States, Belgium, Germany and Malaysia, Shuttleworth is a product brand of ProMach, which acquired the business in 2011.