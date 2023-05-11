DALLAS – Southwest Airlines pilots are voting to authorize a strike, but that doesn’t necessarily mean that they will walk off the job.
The pilots’ union at Southwest said Thursday that 99% of its members taking part in the election voted to authorize a strike. Next, the union will ask federal mediators for permission to strike.
Under U.S. law, airline workers can’t legally strike unless federal mediators decide that further negotiations are pointless. Even then, the president and Congress can step in and block a strike. Southwest and the pilots’ union have been negotiating over a new contract for more than three years.
4 area companies best workplaces
Four northeast Indiana companies are among 125 recognized as 2023 Best Places to Work in Indiana, the state’s Chamber of Commerce said.
Adaptek Systems, Fort Wayne, is among small companies;with 15 to 74 U.S. employees Core Mechanical Services Inc., Warsaw, and Voss Automotive, Fort Wayne, are among medium-sized companieswith 75 to 249 U.S. employees; and OrthoPediatrics, Warsaw, is among large companies with 250 to 999 U.S. employees.
Winners, which receive in-depth evaluations identifying strengths and weaknesses according to their employees, were recognized during a Wednesday night dinner at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis.
Wholesale prices increase slightly
Wholesale prices in the United States rose modestly last month, the latest sign that inflationary pressures may be easingmore than a year after the Federal Reserve unleashed an aggressive campaign of steadily higher interest rates.
From March to April, the government’s producer price index rose just 0.2% after falling 0.4% from February to March. Compared with a year earlier, wholesale prices rose just 2.3% last month, the 10th straight slowdown and lowest figure since January 2021. It can provide an early sign of how fast consumer inflation will rise.
Jobless claims most in 18 months
The number of Americans filing for jobless claims last week rose to its highest level in a year-and-a-half, though the labor market remains historically healthy.
Applications for unemployment benefits for the week ending May 6 rose by 22,000 to 264,000, the Labor Department reported Thursday. That’s up from the previous week’s 242,000 and the highest since November 2021.