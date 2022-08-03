A Fort Wayne-based bank company has hired a long-time local executive as its north region president.
Jim Cook has joined STAR Bank in the role, replacing Joe Martin, who retired earlier this year after nearly 40 years with the company, according to a Wednesday news release.
Cook is similarly tenured and invested locally. He has nearly 40 years of financial experience, most recently as market executive/executive director at JPMorgan Chase, a global financial services company and one of the oldest in the U.S. It was created by the merger more than 20 years ago of JP Morgan and Chase Manhattan, and Bank One later merged into the combined company.
Cook’s banking experience includes leading numerous commercial teams throughout the years at Chase and at Bank One, STAR Bank said.
“It is an honor to have Jim Cook join our STAR Bank Executive Team,” Jim Marcuccilli, STAR Bank chairman and CEO, said in a statement. “Jim’s expertise and experience will be extremely valuable as he helps maximize our strong commercial bank.”
STAR Financial Bank has nearly $3 billion in assets with locations across central and northeast Indiana.
While a bank executive, Cook has been involved with several organizations. He is a board member of the Allen County Fort Wayne Improvement Board of Managers, Greater Fort Wayne Inc., the Community Foundation of Greater Fort Wayne and the Indiana Chamber of Commerce, STAR Bank said in its news release.