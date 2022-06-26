Q. I work with several co-workers who are completely chaotic at work. They never plan in advance, run from one crisis to the next, and expect everyone around them to help them out. I’m exhausted with the hysteria, the extra work, and fall out of their poor decision-making. How do I exit from the pandemonium?
A. You can exit from the pandemonium if you realize that your former behavior and some of your co-workers have been feeding the chaos at work.
People who act like natural disasters rely on people around them pitching in during a crisis. The trouble is that around these co-workers the crisis is constant.
Obviously, the most responsible employees are willing to go the extra mile during an occasional crisis that no one could foresee. Your co-workers’ poor planning does not fall into this category.
Realize that if you act like an emergency responder with these chaotic co-workers their crises will only expand because they benefit from your help! Remember as well that just because your co-workers are acting like there is a fire does not mean there is a fire.
The next time one of your co-workers is hysterical, look at him or her calmly and say, “I know you have got this.” He or she will immediately believe you did not get the point and increase the intensity of the plea. Look at them calmly again and say simply, “I am not available.” Then get back to what you were doing.
The first time you don’t respond to his or her crisis your co-worker will probably stand in front of you, staring at you. They’ll find it hard to believe you are not going to participate in their favorite activity of holding a needless fire drill.
Worst case scenario: Your manager might visit the office to ask why you did not help. You can ask him for his or her wise counsel on how to support your co-workers in more proactive planning. You can let them know you’re unwilling to let the quality of your work suffer due to your continual picking up after your co-workers’ mess.
Wise people have observed that sometimes “No!” is a complete sentence. Refusing to feed chaos does not mean creating more chaos through confrontation, conflict, or arguments.
A simple, “No!” makes clear you’re not coming to the natural disaster office party they keep throwing.
When people keep acting like the building is on fire they’ve probably found it’s a short-term strategy for getting attention and help. The long-term consequences of this strategy is that everyone around these people gets burned out.
If your co-workers can use chaos to avoid work, then they benefit from chaos. They do not have to problem-solve or plan in advance because their co-workers will rush to the rescue.
The only language these co-workers understand is when their strategy fails to get them their desired result. When their co-workers quit buying the drama and picking up their pieces, the fact there are no more benefits from chaos will become crystal clear.
The last word(s)
Q. I’m pretty anxious about the economy and finances. I’m inclined to get vastly more conservative with my career and money. Do you think I’m overreacting?
A. No. Most financial experts seem to agree that we’re in for a rough couple of years. My advice to clients is always: “Prepare for the worst, and hope for the best and you’re always good.”
Daneen Skube can be reached at 1420 N.W. Gilman Blvd., No. 2845, Issaquah, WA 98027 or interpersonaledge@ comcast.net.