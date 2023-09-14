The Indiana Chamber of Commerce, the state’s largest business advocacy organization, has found a new president and CEO to succeed its longtime leader.
Vanessa Green Sinders, a former Fortune 100 executive and veteran policy strategist on the national stage, will be the organization's next president and CEO, a Thursday news release said.
Sinders will succeed longtime leader Kevin Brinegar, who will retire in early January 2024. The search process was guided by Indianapolis-based Medallion Partners.
Sinders will be the Indiana Chamber’s first female president, according to the news release. She was chosen from a deep pool of candidates from the business, political and trade association worlds, said Paul Perkins, search committee member and state chamber board chair.
“What really set Vanessa apart is her demonstrated ability to lead, innovate and advocate across a wide spectrum of stakeholders. She’s done that in corporate America, government and with a national trade group. That’s so important because of the varied aspects and programs at the Indiana Chamber,” Perkins, who is president of Amatrol Inc. in Jeffersonville, said in a statement.
Sinders also brings a 20-year track record of success in policy work in Washington, D.C.
Before moving to Indiana last year, Sinders served as senior vice president for government affairs at Charter Communications/Spectrum. At the Fortune 100 company, she was responsible for directing its strategic policy and political engagement with Congress and the White House, while managing both internal and external government affairs teams.
Sinders previously had a four-year stint as senior vice president and department head for government affairs at the American Hotel & Lodging Association, where she oversaw the group’s advocacy efforts at the federal, state and local levels.
Sinders’ political and policy roots run deep. For a decade, earlier in her career, she held high-profile positions on Capitol Hill, including chief of staff for then-U.S. Sen. Scott Brown of Massachusetts and policy director for former U.S. Sen. Judd Gregg of New Hampshire. Additionally, she was chief of staff for the “Campaign to Fix the Debt,” a nonpartisan issue-based coalition advocating for better national fiscal policies. There, she oversaw the implementation of the campaign’s strategy and directed the activities for its 45-person staff.
”I am honored by the opportunity to lead the Indiana Chamber and build on the organization’s strong record of success that has helped position our state as a place where people want to live, work and do business,” Sinders said in a statement. “As a believer in the power of collaboration and working together, I look forward to engaging with stakeholders across the Hoosier state to identify and advance new opportunities that maximize the Chamber’s impact.”
Sinders starts at the Indiana Chamber as president and CEO-elect on Oct. 16 and will assume the full role on Jan. 5 following Brinegar’s retirement.