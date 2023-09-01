The Indiana Chamber of Commerce has won top recognition from an organization representing its peers.
The National Association of State Chambers gave the organization the 2023 State Chamber of the Year Award during the group’s annual conference this week. It was held this year in Anchorage, Alaska.
“It’s such an honor to earn this recognition by our peers and it’s a fitting commentary on the hard work of our staff, board and volunteers,” said a statement from Indiana Chamber President and CEO Kevin Brinegar, who was on hand to receive the honor.
“Representing Indiana’s business community is a privilege, and we take a great deal of pride in promoting economic prosperity in the Hoosier state,” Brinegar said.
This was the first time in the eight-year history of the honor that the vote was unanimous, the state chamber said in its news release. Award presenters referred to Indiana’s as “the gold standard for state chambers across the country.”
Selection criteria included excellence in areas of legislative advocacy, membership, programming, communications and political affairs.
“We consistently rank among the top state chambers for revenue despite being a much smaller state than many,” Brinegar said. “This allows us to continually reinvest in programs and pursue partnerships to help employers prosper.”
The Indiana Chamber and its affiliates – which include the Institute for Workforce Excellence and the Wellness Council of Indiana – serve more than 25,000 members and investors throughout the state, representing over a million Hoosiers.
The organization celebrated its 100th anniversary last year.