Indiana businesses last year received 186 Manufacturing Readiness Grants totaling almost $23 million, which supported nearly $353 million in technology- related investment, a report said.
Indiana Economic Development Corp. also said the grants program, structured to allow businesses to increase production efficiency, has invested in 60 of the state’s 92 counties.
The readiness grants program, launched in 2020, was created to stimulate private sector investments to modernize Indiana’s manufacturing industry. The program is managed in partnership with Conexus Indiana, a network of industry, education and public-sector leaders.
In the first three years, 384 awards totaling $39 million have been granted to companies in 69 counties, the state’s economic development agency said.
Those investments were granted to proposed projects with combined budgets of $484 million.
“The Manufacturing Readiness Grants program is propelling Indiana’s innovative economy with strong returns on each dollar spent and is creating high-quality career opportunities throughout the state,” Brad Chambers, Indiana’s secretary of commerce, said in a statement.
In the 2022 Manufacturing Readiness Grants Impact Report, Conexus Indiana and the Purdue University Dauch Center for the Management of Manufacturing Enterprises looked at the impact from money awarded through June 30.
Key findings in the report, along with a revenue impact survey conducted with IEDC assistance, include:
• Companies that adopted a smart manufacturing technology on average added five new positions; they also anticipated payroll to grow $196,000 per project, on average.
• The average revenue impact to companies was $2.5 million.
Several northeast Indiana companies have received readiness grants. Business recipients can be found online with a full report at https://www.conexusindiana.com/mrg-recipients/