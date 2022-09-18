A grant program launched in the first year of COVID-19 has seen a 26% rate of return on $17.4 million awarded to state businesses, a report from Conexus Indiana says.
Manufacturing Readiness Grants spurred nearly $139 million in planned technology adoption projects, which led to job creation and increasing wages and company revenues, the report said.
The Readiness Grants program launched in 2020 with $4 million as part of the Indiana Economic Development Corp.’s Economic Activity Stabilization and Enhancement program, also known as EASE. State lawmakers last year extended funding for the program through a separate appropriation of $20 million for a budget that runs from June 2021 to June 2023.
The report Conexus Indiana released Sept. 9 said $17.4 million in matching grants through 212 awards have been made to stimulate private sector investments in technologies such as next-generation machines, cobots, machine vision and additive manufacturing. The goal is to modernize Indiana’s manufacturing industry.
Multiple northeast Indiana businesses are among those whom the state has announced as grant recipients. Money has gone to businesses in 60 of the state’s 92 counties. More than 400 applications for funding had been submitted as of June 30. The average award recipient has long-standing operations – more than 30 years – in Indiana and is often headquartered in the state, the report said.
Conexus Indiana is a nonprofit that partners with industry, academic and the public sector to improve innovation and grow the state’s skilled workforce.
To develop the report, Conexus Indiana partnered with Purdue University’s Dauch Center for the Management of Manufacturing Enterprises. Officials analyzed data from nearly 170 projects to determine technology adoption trends and identify how and why those technologies are being implemented in manufacturers’ operations. A separate survey of 75 grant recipients showed the program’s impact on jobs, wages and company revenue, according to a news release.
The Readiness Grant report said companies that adopted a smart manufacturing technology added, on average, five new positions. They also anticipated wages to grow on average $196,000 per project. And the average revenue impact to companies was $2.5 million, with 37% reporting they anticipated growth of more than 10%.
“Automation and advanced technologies continue to help companies grow and add new positions, providing additional opportunities for Hoosiers to succeed in the advanced manufacturing industry,” said a statement from Ryan Henderson, Conexus Indiana’s director of Innovation and Digital Transformation.
Area businesses receiving Readiness Grants include Fort Wayne Metals and Riverside Manufacturing LLC in Allen County, Triton Metal Products Inc. in Steuben County, and Mach Medical in Whitley County. Both Fort Wayne Metals and Riverside was listed as $200,000 grant recipients.
The award for Mach Medical LLC was $175,000 and for Triton Metal, $135,000.
Mach Medical was among grants announced in September last year. The state said the Columbia City company planned to invest in “digital twin” technology to more quickly translate design specifications from customers.
Steve Rozow is general manager and co-founder at Mach Medical, an orthopedic manufacturer of joint replacement implants. Rozow said the digital automation provides several benefits, including decreasing the risk of engineering errors and “reducing the engineering burden involved in setting up manufacturing processes.”
That enhances the competitiveness of Mach Medical’s customers who can deliver “clinically beneficial improvements to their patient populations sooner,” Rozow said.
Mach Medical was referenced in the Readiness Grants report summary as one of the businesses that has launched new products thanks to funding. Company officials did not respond to a request for more information.
Several other grant recipients, including Fort Wayne Metals, Riverside Manufacturing and the Ottenweller Co., also did not respond to discuss how their operations have benefited.
And a spokesman at one northeast Indiana company said it has not accepted the allocated funding due to a contract breach by a business it planned to work with.
In reviewing projects supported by Readiness Grants, Conexus Indiana said it uncovered several trends among Indiana manufacturers:
• Indiana small- to medium-sized companies are accelerating technology adoption (i.e., cobots, advanced robotics and machine vision) at a pace similar to their larger companies to support growth and productivity.
• Digital adoption is demonstrating value across a wide array of industry sectors, including fabricated metal products, plastics and rubber, food and beverage and furniture.
• Strategic drivers for technology investments include improved product quality, customer service improvements and onshoring and expansion into new markets, potentially increasing the competitive edge over national and global peers.
The full report is available online at www.conexusindiana.com/manufacturing-readiness-grants-program-2022-impact-report/.