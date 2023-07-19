Steel Dynamics Inc. on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $812 million, or $5.81 per diluted common share, a 33% decline from the $1.2 billion, or $6.44 a share, posted for last year’s second quarter.
The Fort Wayne-based steelmaker also reported net sales of $5.1 billion, an 18% decrease from the $6.2 billion reported for same three months of 2022.
Chairman and CEO Mark Millett said company officials expect continued strong demand from the automotive, construction, industrial and energy sectors.
“We believe North American steel consumption will increase in the coming years, and that demand for lower-carbon emission, U.S. produced steel products coupled with lower imports will support steel pricing,” he said in a statement.
Microsoft, Activision get more time
The deadline for Microsoft’s $69 billion acquisition of video game company Activision Blizzard has been extended to as the companies seek to close a deal that has been opposed by regulators in the U.S. and the U.K.’s Competition and Markets Authority.
Microsoft believes that pushing back the deadline to Oct. 18 will provide enough time to work through the remaining regulatory issues, said Brad Smith, the company’s president.
The extension comes with a bigger termination fee, should the deal be called off, and a number of other new agreements. Microsoft and Activision were supposed to close their deal by Tuesday according to their 18-month-old merger agreement.
Cancellations can’t slow United
United Airlines is reporting a profit of more than $1 billion for the first part of the peak summer travel season.
United reported the big second-quarter profit on Wednesday despite canceling nearly 4,000 flights in the last half of June when storms crippled its hub airport in Newark, New Jersey. United is indicating strong travel demand will continue. It’s raising its profit forecast for the full year, setting a target above Wall Street expectations. United’s report shows how airline revenue and profits are soaring as travel bounces back after the pandemic.