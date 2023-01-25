Steel Dynamics Inc. on Wednesday reported record annual earnings of $3.9 billion, or $20.92 per diluted common share, a 22% increase from the $3.2 billion, or $15.56 a share, posted for 2021.
The Fort Wayne-based steelmaker also reported record net sales of $22.3 billion, a 21% increase over the prior year.
Steel Dynamics' fourth-quarter earnings were $635 million, or $3.61 a share, a 42% drop from the $1.09 billion, or $5.49 a share for the same three months of 2021.
Mark Millett, chairman, president and CEO, said the company set numerous new operating and financial records in 2022. Demand for steel was solid last year, especially in the construction, automotive, industrial and energy sectors, Millett said in a statement.