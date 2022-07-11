Steel Dynamics plans to become a tenant in one of the restored buildings at Electric Works.
The company plans to locate engineering work and other offices in Building 19 on the west campus along Broadway just south of downtown, Electric Works announced today in a news release.
Steel Dynamics' steel fabrication business, New Millennium Building Systems, will relocate existing positions from the company's other locations throughout the United States.
New engineering technology positions will also be in Building 19, which the company plans to occupy by the first quarter of 2023.