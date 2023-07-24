DETROIT – Stellantis says it will build a second U.S. electric vehicle battery factory in a joint venture with Samsung.
The automaker didn’t disclose the location but says in a statement Monday that it signed a memorandum of understanding with Samsung SDI under its existing joint venture called StarPlus Energy.
The new plant will open in early 2027, joining a facility in Kokomo, Indiana, that’s scheduled to start production in early 2025. CEO Carlos Tavares says the second plant will help the company offer at least 25 new battery-electric vehicles in North America by the end of the decade.
It would be the company’s sixth battery factory worldwide. Stellantis is planning for half its U.S. passenger car and light truck sales to be battery electric by 2030.
No financial details were released.
Twitter reveals new X logo
Elon Musk has unveiled a new X logo to replace Twitter’s famous blue bird as he follows through with a major rebranding of the social media platform he bought for $44 billion last year.
The X started appearing at the top of the desktop version of Twitter on Monday, but the bird was still dominant across the smartphone app.
In response to questions about what tweets would be called when the rebranding is done, Musk said they would be called X’s.
It’s yet another change that Musk has made since acquiring Twitter that has alienated users and turned off advertisers, leaving the microblogging site vulnerable to new threats, including rival Meta’s new text-based app Threads.
SCORE seeks business mentors
SCORE of Northeast Indiana is looking for retired business leaders to help mentor and inspire the next wave of local entrepreneurs.
Individuals can learn more during a 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. reception Thursday at Parkview Field, Suite Level Lounge.
The reception will include networking, and heavy hors d’oeuvres and cocktails. The event will include presentations from current SCORE mentors about how the program has strengthened and sustained small business in this part of the state.
Reservations are required; contact Megan Voirol at SCORE, 260-422-2601 or megan.strickler@scorevolunteer.org.
SBA loans to prep for disasters
Indiana residents and businesses approved for a disaster loan from the U.S. Small Business Administration as a result of severe storms and tornadoes March 31 through April 1 have two years from the date of their loan approval to request an increase to prevent or minimize damages from similar disasters in the future.
A news release on Monday said the SBA mitigation funds can help survivors rebuild “smarter, stronger, and pay for improvements that protect life and property.”
To apply or get more information, visit the website at disasterloanassistance.sba.gov or call 800-659-2955 or TTT 7-1-1 to request an application. Individuals can also visit a FEMA Disaster Recovery Center or SBA Business Recovery Center – call 800-659-2955 for locations – to meet with SBA representatives in person.