A nonprofit organization that started in Virginia still offers Fort Wayne-area students a four-hour course designed to increase interest in aviation.
Dave Brubaker started STEM Flights in 2018 after a 34-year career with the U.S. Air Force and Air National Guard. It is now operating in 31 states.
“He really felt that inspiring youth through aviation was good for the country as a whole,” said Carley Walker, Brubaker’s daughter and STEM Flights director of marketing. “Fort Wayne is super near and dear to our hearts. We are passionate about Indiana, and we think it’s important to give back to the state.”
Fort Wayne Community Schools Career Academy announced in May 2019 that it was forming a partnership with STEM Flights to encourage students to pursue careers in select areas. But it is unclear how much interest the opportunity generated.
Krista Stockman, spokeswoman for Fort Wayne Community Schools, said she is unsure if any students from the district participating in the program. She also said the principal of the FWCS Career Academy did not know how many participated.
Parents can submit applications for their youth to participate online, and a letter of recommendation is required. STEM Flights offers several “missions,” allowing students to select areas of interest such as general and commercial aviation, aerial mapping and photography or engineering and design.
Participating requires about four hours of time. Walker said the flight experience the program offers students is meant as an introduction to aviation and STEM careers, but does not provide any flight training.
In the future, STEM Flights wants to continue to expand its work in Indiana, Walker said, and that starts with finding more volunteer pilots.
Rick Knight, flight instructor for Sweet Aviation, has worked with the nonprofit organization as a pilot mentor. He had been friends with Brubaker since the two were students at Snider High School.
Knight has been flying since he was 18 years old, he said, and now he’s 72. He has been a flight instructor for 50 years and is now working at Smith Field Airport on West Ludwig Road.
“I’ve always enjoyed doing it,” Knight said. “I’ve always enjoyed helping kids because that’s how I got involved.”
For more information, go to stemflights.org.