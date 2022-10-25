A new study says Fort Wayne is the most promising top-100 U.S. city in which to invest in real estate.
Fort Wayne tops a list from loan provider Rocket Mortgage, which says Indiana’s second-largest city has “plenty of room for growth and real estate investments.”
The study, which examined data including median property taxes, home appreciation, the consumer price index and the cost of living across the United States’ 100 largest cities, also listed Indianapolis third and gave high marks to many cities in neighboring Ohio.
It can be found at https://www.rocketmortgage.com/learn/best-places-to-invest-in-real-estate
Rocket Mortgage noted that Fort Wayne has experienced a 7.6% decrease in home prices since July, which makes it a “timely opportunity for those looking to invest,” and reports the city’s median listing price -- $199,947 -- is significantly below the national median home price. It also mentioned that Fort Wayne is the fastest-growing city in Indiana, growing by 0.67% in 2021.
While Fort Wayne’s place atop the list “sounds favorable,” Rachel Blakeman, director of PFW’s Community Research Institute, questioned whether the community wants more out-of-town investors in the city’s real estate.
“I have not met anyone looking for more absentee landlords, whether they are located here or in another state,” Blakeman said in an email. “Another question is whether these outside investors have plans to invest in the properties or do they plan to rent as-is? If they have the capital to improve these properties as a means of increasing the value of the house, it can be beneficial.”
Blakeman said the study’s methodology is “solid” but that there are other ways cities could be measured depending on an investor’s priorities, including a desire to invest in cities with higher wages “to ensure they have people who can pay the rent that market demands.”
Because of the metrics chosen in the study, Blakeman said it favored cities in the industrial Midwest such as Cleveland, Toledo, Fort Wayne and Indianapolis, and the inclusion of data such as population growth or wage growth “could have favored cities in the South and West.”
She also said past increases in value don’t guarantee future results.
“While the local housing market’s fundamentals are much healthier now than say 2008 or 2009,” Blakeman said, the study’s “methodology has given significant weight to appreciation that may not be able to continue with the recent increases, especially when tied to higher interest rates and our historically below-average wages.”