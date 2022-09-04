Indiana has a solid work ethic – better than half of the states, according to a new list from the personal finance website WalletHub.
The Hoosier State ranked 17th on this year’s list of the Hardest-Working States in America. Neighboring Ohio ranked 42nd. North Dakota topped the list, while New Mexico came in last.
WalletHub released the list Aug. 29, exactly one week ahead of Labor Day. The rankings are based on 10 key indicators on a weighted scale and using data from multiple sources, including the U.S. Census Bureau, Bureau of Labor Statistics, and the Annie E. Casey Foundation and Corporation for National & Community Service.
Direct factors include average workweek hours, residents 16 and older who are employed, share of households where no adults work and share of workers leaving vacation time unused. Indirect factors were average commute time, share of workers with multiple jobs, average volunteer hours per resident and average leisure time spent per day.
“Even when given the chance to not work as hard, many Americans won’t,” Adam McCann, a financial writer, said in the article released with this year’s Hardest-Working States list.
Americans forfeited an average of 4.6 paid days off in 2021, the article said. Repeating past themes from the Hardest-Working report, McCann said some employees worry that taking time off will make them appear less dedicated, risking a layoff. Others worry about falling behind on their workload or that an organization will struggle in their brief absence.
While Indiana ranked 17th overall based on its total score of 49.87, it ranked 18th when both direct and indirect work factors were considered.
Direct work factors were worth 80 points while indirect factors could add up to 20.
Top-ranked North Dakota had a score of 67.80. Other states rounding out the Top 5 were Alaska, Nebraska, South Dakota and Texas.
Along with bottom-ranked New Mexico, the four states with the lowest scores for working hard were West Virginia at 46th and Michigan at 47th, followed by New York and then Rhode Island.
WalletHub regularly releases reports and lists, including Best and Worst States for Working Moms and a comparable one for Working Dads, along with one for Millennials.