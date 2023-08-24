Sweetwater, an online retailer of musical instruments and related items, plans to hire more than 100 employees to fill seasonal jobs in its Fort Wayne distribution center.
Workers would fill shipping specialist roles at the company’s 580,000-square-foot, climate-controlled distribution facility at 5501 U.S. 30 W. in Fort Wayne, a Thursday news release said.
“We are excited to welcome more energetic, hard-working people to our team,” said a statement from Jen Lock, director of distribution center human resources. “Sweetwater is proud of fostering a collaborative culture and we have a passion for serving both our customers and our employees.”
A job fair and hiring event will be from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday at The Impact Center, 3420 E. Paulding Road.
“We are so excited to partner with Sweetwater in hosting this event,” Impact Center Director of Operations Zeke Bryant said. “People who live in the area will have convenient access to interview for opportunities at an amazing company.”
Starting pay is $15.50 to $16 per hour and the company has openings on the second, third and weekend shifts, the news release said.
Sweetwater said it offers numerous amenities and benefits, including a free medical clinic with a full-time doctor and nurse, fitness center with a personal trainer, salon and spa. The company also has a wellness program that focuses on everything from mental to financial health.
Applicants should bring a current résumé to the job fair. For those unable to attend, the company is also fielding applications online.